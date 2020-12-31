Ohio Loosens K-12 Quarantine Restrictions For Students

By 23 minutes ago
  • Andy Chow

Ohio students in K-12 schools no longer have to quarantine if they're considered a close contact of another student who's tested positive for COVID-19.

For the first months of the school year, students were sent home for 14 days if they spent more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of a classmate who tested positive.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is changing that guidance after a study conducted by the state showed no increased risk of spread. 

"As long as students in the classroom were masked, as long as they are masked, compliant and do the best they can with social distance, they do not have an increased risk of catching covid-19 from a nearby student who may have had it," DeWine said. 


Watch: Gov. Mike DeWine announces change to K-12 guidance.

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, says the state's largest teachers union appreciates the decision was based on science and study. DiMauro says the guidance loosens quarantining restrictions but in a limited way that still promotes masks, distance, and cleaning protocols.

"What this does is it reinforces what we have said all along and that is that we want learning to take place, that we support in-person instruction where it can happen safely but we have to make sure that we're following all guidance when it comes to protecting the health and safety of our students, or school employees, and people in our communities," DiMauro said.

Ohio is changing the guidelines from what has been recommended by the CDC.
 

Tags: 
coronavirus - schools
Coronavirus

Related Content

Rules For Games, Fans For Ohio High School Sports Expected Tuesday

By Aug 13, 2020
A padlock prevents access to the Gahanna High School football field.
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine says work will continue over the weekend to get guidelines in place for high school sports – and he says he’ll announce them on Tuesday. But he had a preview of what to expect.

DeWine Says He Expects Ohio Students Will Be Back In Class This Fall

By May 18, 2020
An empty elementary school classroom in Westerville. It's expected classrooms will have to be reconfigured if students will return to school buildings for the '20-'21 school year.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s K-12 schools are winding down their remote classes to end this unusual year. And Gov. Mike DeWine says he and school leaders are making plans for returning to in-person classes after summer break.

As State Cuts Budget, Schools Will Take $300 Million Hit In Two Months

By May 8, 2020
An empty hallway at a middle school in Westerville
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s more than 600 public school districts are taking $300 million in cuts as the state deals with a deficit of more than three quarters of a billion dollars. While that’s a reduction of just under 4% to K-12 education overall, school leaders say it’s a tough hit at the local level.