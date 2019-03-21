Ohio Medicaid Breaks Down Who Might Be Affected By Work Requirements

By 7 seconds ago
  • Hundreds of people gathered at the Statehouse in April 2013 to show support for Medicaid expansion. Gov. John Kasich got it approved by the state Controlling Board later that year.
    Hundreds of people gathered at the Statehouse in April 2013 to show support for Medicaid expansion. Gov. John Kasich got it approved by the state Controlling Board later that year.
    Karen Kasler

As of last Friday, the state has federal permission to require 20 hours of work per week for many non-disabled people on Medicaid expansion.  The state’s Medicaid director has put a number on how many people might be affected – and how much it might cost to put those requirements in place.

Work requirements will be imposed on people in Medicaid expansion who are under 50, aren’t caregivers, and aren’t in college or job training. 

41 percent of the 613,000 Medicaid expansion recipients are working. Slightly less than that are exempt.

And Medicaid director Maureen Corcoran said 18 percent – just over 109,000 people – will have to be assessed to see if they need to work more or are exempt.

“While many individuals in the expansion group work, more can be done to encourage employment and community engagement efforts," Corcoran said.

Medicaid expansion advocates have raised concerns about administrative costs of enforcing work requirements. Corcoran says it’s estimated they will total $28 million over the two-year budget.

Tags: 
work requirements
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid
Maureen Corcoran

Related Content

Senator Wants To Raise Age Limit For Medicaid Work Requirements

By Mar 18, 2019
Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) speaks at a press conference in 2017.
Karen Kasler

The federal government says Ohio can require non-disabled Medicaid expansion recipients to work 20 hours a week unless they’re caregiving, in job training or college or over 50. One state lawmaker is disappointed, because he wanted that age limit to be higher.

Ohio Gets Go-Ahead For Work Requirements For Medicaid Expansion

By Mar 15, 2019
Now-Gov. Mike DeWine (center) speaks at an July 2018 event where he announced he'd keep Medicaid expansion, with work requirements.
Karen Kasler

The federal government says Ohio can join the eight other states that have been given permission to impose work requirements on people in Medicaid expansion.

Senator Sponsors Bill To Require 20-Hour Workweek For More Medicaid Recipients

By Feb 28, 2019
Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio is among 15 states that have asked the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. Ohio’s request would cover people up to age 50, but a state senator has proposed a bill that would go further.

State Asks For Work Requirements On Some Medicaid Recipients, Estimates 18,000 Could Lose Coverage

By May 1, 2018
Daniel Konik

The state has submitted its application to the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on 36,000 Ohio Medicaid recipients.