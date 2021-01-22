Ohio National Guard Members Beginning To Come Home Now

By 55 minutes ago
  • Ohio National Guard in Columbus during 2020 protests
    Ohio National Guard in Columbus during 2020 protests
    Jo Ingles

Pictures of National Guard members sleeping on the floor in parking garages in Washington D.C. have been flooding the internet lately. But those people in the photos are not members of Ohio’s National Guard. 

Stephanie Beougher with the Ohio National Guard says, in a written statement, that soldiers and airmen deployed to D.C. have been staying in hotels, and were not among those forced to leave the US Capitol building and sleep in a parking garage.

About 1,000 Ohio National Guard members were sent to the Capitol in the days leading up to President Biden’s inauguration. Beougher says they are beginning to return home after protecting critical infrastructure that provided a safe environment for those who wanted to peaceably protest. 

