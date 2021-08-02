-
Some Democratic state lawmakers say the Ohio National Guard has helped keep Ohioans safe during the pandemic. So, some lawmakers have drafted a bill to…
-
Last spring, Ohio was the first state to deploy its national guard to help with what became a critical element of the pandemic: getting emergency food to…
-
Pictures of National Guard members sleeping on the floor in parking garages in Washington D.C. have been flooding the internet lately. But those people in…
-
On this inauguration day, security remains high at the Ohio Statehouse after preparations for a weekend armed march that never fully materialized. They…
-
Members of Ohio’s National Guard has been called in to help with the upcoming presidential debate in Cleveland next week. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says…
-
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio National Guard members have been helping foodbanks out with distribution. The Guard was supposed end…
-
Nearly three quarters of all confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Ohio have been in nursing homes. Ohio National Guard personnel have been helping with testing in…
-
The Ohio National Guard is returning to the state after being called to Washington, DC to secure demonstrations in the District. However, members of the…
-
An unnamed member of the Ohio National Guard has been suspended from duty after the FBI alleged the soldier expressed "white supremacist ideology" online,…
-
Ohio National Guard members have been performing a variety of duties during the COVID19 pandemic. But the roles of members are changing a bit as time…