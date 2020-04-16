Ohio National Guard Reservists Help Collect And Distribute PPE To Ohio's Prisons

By 7 hours ago
  • Dan Konik

The Ohio National Guard’s Military Reserve soldiers have been helping out at food banks, but they are also collecting and distributing personal protective equipment to people who need it. 

Ohio National Guard Reserve Private Nicholas Craig Wallace is one of the members helping the state collect PPE. And on this day in Columbus, he’s collecting and giving out masks for Ohio’s prisons.

“That includes 17,000 N-95 masks and roughly 44,000 dust masks," Wallace says.

Credit Dan Konik

The masks are being donated by companies and individuals. Hundreds of prison staff members and inmates have been infected with COVID-19, with major outbreaks forcing quarantines in more than half of Ohio’s 28 lockups. There have been at least three deaths and so many ill staff members at the Pickaway Correctional Institution that at least 30 members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed to help.

Tags: 
PPE
coronavirus - prisons
Ohio National Guard
Nicholas Craig Wallace

Related Content

Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio Man Accused Of Price Gouging For N95 Masks

By Apr 14, 2020
Natalie Zinardi, Shutterstock.com

The state has filed a lawsuit against a Cleveland-area man for hoarding personal protective equipment that is sorely needed by health care workers fighting coronavirus. 

Ohio Gets Medical Supplies From Feds, But Says They Won't Be Enough

By Apr 1, 2020
Dr. Amy Acton points to a graph on a chart showing Ohio's levels of most needed medical equipment, such as masks, gowns and thermometers at a press conference on March 30, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio has gotten all that it’s likely to get from the National Strategic Stockpile of medical supplies – a plane dropped off gowns, gloves, coveralls, face shields, surgical masks and N-95 masks in Columbus Tuesday. But the state says it’s not enough for now or through the surge of COVID-19 patients that is expected in the near future.

Advocates Say State's List Of Inmates Who Could Be Released Is Too Short

By Apr 7, 2020
A bed at the Pickaway Correctional Institution in Orient, where six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Daniel Konik

There are reports of deaths in a federal prison in Ohio that are suspected to be COVID-19 related. And fourteen inmates and nearly 30 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 in three Ohio state prisons. The state has now identified more prisoners who could be released from those state facilities.