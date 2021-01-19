Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan Says Investigations Into Insurrection Ongoing

Dozens of people have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, Including four Ohioans. And two Ohio National Guard members of the more than 25,000 nationwide now in Washington DC have been sent home because of ties to far-right groups. But an Ohio Congressman with a key role in security says tomorrow’s inauguration will be safe.

U. S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles) chairs the subcommittee that funds the Capitol Police. He said it’s been hard to work in the building that was stormed by rioters, including two Capitol Police officers who’ve been suspended.

“There's already 15 to 20 open investigations to members of the Capitol Police. We know that there were active duty military in the crowd, active duty police in the crowd. So it's it's scary from that vantage point that you just don't know who's who," Ryan said.

But Ryan said he feels it’s important to do the inauguration outdoors and in public as long as it’s safe.

“I do think it would be a shame if it wasn't where it normally is. I think it's important that we continue to keep the continuity in the flow of our rituals that we have and make sure everybody understands that they can't disturb that," Ryan said.

And Ryan said this new reality may mean security changes to the Capitol and other buildings could be permanent.

The four Ohioans arrested and charged so far are: