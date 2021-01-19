Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan Says Investigations Into Insurrection Ongoing

By 19 minutes ago
  • U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles)
    U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles)
    Facebook

Dozens of people have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, Including four Ohioans. And two Ohio National Guard members of the more than 25,000 nationwide now in Washington DC have been sent home because of ties to far-right groups. But an Ohio Congressman with a key role in security says tomorrow’s inauguration will be safe.

U. S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles) chairs the subcommittee that funds the Capitol Police. He said it’s been hard to work in the building that was stormed by rioters, including two Capitol Police officers who’ve been suspended.

“There's already 15 to 20 open investigations to members of the Capitol Police. We know that there were active duty military in the crowd, active duty police in the crowd. So it's it's scary from that vantage point that you just don't know who's who," Ryan said.

But Ryan said he feels it’s important to do the inauguration outdoors and in public as long as it’s safe.

“I do think it would be a shame if it wasn't where it normally is. I think it's important that we continue to keep the continuity in the flow of our rituals that we have and make sure everybody understands that they can't disturb that," Ryan said.

And Ryan said this new reality may mean security changes to the Capitol and other buildings could be permanent.

The four Ohioans arrested and charged so far are:

  • Christine Priola, 49, of Willoughby: former occupational therapist for the Cleveland schools, charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building; violent entry; and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds
  • Justin Stoll, 40, of Wilmington: charged with online threats and witness tampering
  • Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, and Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, both of Woodstock in Champaign County and members of “the Ohio State Regular Militia”, which is tied to the Oath Keepers: charged with willfully joining the crowd that “forcibly entered the Capitol and impeded, disrupted and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the House of Representatives and the Senate”
Tags: 
protests
Tim Ryan

Related Content

"Armed March" On Ohio Statehouse Features Conspiracy Theories And Guns, But Stays Peaceful

By Jan 17, 2021
Henry Locke (right, in red mask holding bullhorn) and other members of the Ohio Boogaloo spoke to reporters and those assembled for the event.
Karen Kasler

The "armed march" that was expected in all 50 state capitals and brought out heavy security resulted in just a few dozen protestors in Columbus Sunday.

Some Are Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With Service To Communities This Weekend

By Jan 15, 2021
Ohio National Guard distributes PPE, April 2020
Dan Konik

Columbus and state leaders are discouraging counter protests this weekend when armed groups upset with the election are expected to demonstrate at the Ohio Statehouse.  Some groups are using this weekend as an opportunity to give back to their community. 

More Ohio National Guard Called Up For "Armed March" Planned This Weekend

By , & Jan 14, 2021
A group of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers helps with putting up fencing around the closed-off entrance to the west side of the Ohio Statehouse, where protests are often held.
Karen Kasler

Saying "violence will not be tolerated in Ohio", Gov. Mike DeWine says the Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard will back up Columbus police forces for a planned "armed march" by right-wing and pro-Trump supporters this weekend.

This Could Be "Do Or Die Time" For Tim Ryan's Presidential Campaign

By Oct 17, 2019
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles)
Facebook

When Democrats running for president debated Tuesday in suburban Columbus, the only one from Ohio was not on the stage. Congressman Tim Ryan’s latest fundraising report, which was released on the same night, explains why.