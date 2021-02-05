Ohio Republican Party Chair Resigns, Suggesting U.S. Senate Run

The leader of the Ohio Republican Party has stepped down. It’s one more sign that Jane Timken might be running for US Senate in 2022.

Jane Timken has been at the helm of the Ohio Republican Party since 2017 but party spokesman Evan Machan says she resigned this morning.

“Chairman Timken decided to resign today and announce that she will be making a decision about her future plans in the coming weeks," Machan says.

Machan won’t say whether those plans involve running in 2022 for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen Rob Portman. Timken said in a statement that she leaves with former President Donald Trump as the leader of the Republican Party, and that she will do all she can to advance what she calls “conservative, America First policies to strengthen Ohio."

Read statement about Timken leaving Ohio Republican Party here: