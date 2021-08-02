-
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Critical Of The Way Republican Governor Has Dealt With CorruptionThe election for governor is more than a year away but the Democrat who plans to challenge Mike DeWine is blasting him now for failing to rein in the…
-
Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez has been censured by the Ohio Republican Party’s State Central Committee in two separate resolutions. And the effect…
-
The Ohio Republican Party has a new chairman but he’s actually a well-known political operative.Most recently, Bob Paduchik ran President Trump’s Ohio…
-
The leader of the Ohio Republican Party has stepped down. It’s one more sign that Jane Timken might be running for US Senate in 2022. Jane Timken has been…
-
The Clermont County Republican Party has passed a resolution that demands the Ohio Republican Party not endorse a gubernatorial candidate in the 2022…
-
There are four different lawsuits pending right now over Ohio’s voting processes. They range from the way absentee ballot requests can be made to how…
-
The Ohio Democratic Party is asking the Franklin County Common Pleas Court that issued a ruling that allows for the addition of ballot drop boxes to take…
-
Ohio Republicans are firing back at John Kasich, the former Ohio governor and high-profile Republican who is slated to speak at the Democratic National…
-
Ohio is expected to play a vital role in President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, no Republican has ever won a race for the White House without carrying…
-
Otterbein University, located in the central Ohio suburb of Westerville, is preparing for thousands of people to flock to its campus to watch the fourth…