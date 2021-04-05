Ohio Sets Goal Of Vaccinating Most College Students Before Summer Break

More than 50 colleges and universities across Ohio are launching COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, including all 14 public universities.

As Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) toured the Schottenstein Center's vaccination clinic on Ohio State University's campus, he said thousands of college students around the state will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

DeWine says the goal is to immunize every student that wants the vaccine before classes end in May.

"What that does is, it will increase the number of students that will actually get vaccinated because they can get it on their own campus," says DeWine.

DeWine says doing this now before students leave helps the students, the hometowns they return to for the summer, as well as the universities planning to hold in-person instruction in the fall.