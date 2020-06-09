Ohio Sues Two Companies For Making Illegal Robocalls

By 33 seconds ago
  • Farknot Architect, Shutterstock.com

Ohio has joined six other states in suing a pair of Texas-based businesses, saying they have blasted Ohioans with more than 59 million illegal robocalls offering extended car warranties and health care services. 

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the companies have illegally used spoofing – making the call look like it’s coming from a local or known number – or have targeted numbers registered on the national “Do Not Call” list.

“We’re going after the batch dialers and the folks who are really going in and doing this on an industrial scale," Yost says.

Yost credits Ohioans for reporting these robocalls to his office.  Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas are also suing the two companies. The FCC has also proposed fining the two companies $225 million – its largest fine ever.

Tags: 
Dave Yost
robocalls
lawsuit against robocall companies

Related Content

Creditors Cannot Seize Stimulus Checks From Ohioans

By Apr 14, 2020
Andy Dean Photography, Shutterstock.com

Most Ohioans will soon be getting a stimulus check as part of a federal aid bill signed into law last month. Banks and creditors might see this as an opportunity to collect. But, Ohio’s law enforcement chief is putting them on notice that they can’t touch that money.

Court Refuses To Overrule Ruling That Stops Ohio From Closing Abortion Clinics

By Apr 6, 2020
Elvira Koneva, Shutterstock.com

A panel of three federal court judges won’t get involved in a dispute over abortion and the state’s coronavirus order regarding elective surgery – which keeps facilities that perform abortions open for now. 

Ohio's Attorney General Explains His Definition Of An Essential Business

By Apr 2, 2020
Sign on door of Columbus area Hobby Lobby Tuesday
Karen Kasler

Hobby Lobby stores in Ohio are closed now after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent the company a cease and desist letter. The company had claimed it was operating as an essential business. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, that company isn't the only one that is being questioned about why they are operating as an essential business.

State Mulls Over Its Next Move In Fight Over Abortion Clinics

By Apr 1, 2020
Ohio Attorney General David Yost
Jo Ingles

Earlier this week, a federal judge temporarily ruled Ohio cannot force abortion clinics to close under the coronavirus order banning elective, non-essential surgery. Now,  the state is considering its next move.

Federal Judge Halts State From Restricting Abortions With Coronavirus Order

By Mar 31, 2020
Fabrika Simf, Shutterstock.com

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state from using the coronavirus order that bans elective, non-essential surgeries to stop the six clinics in Ohio that offer surgical abortions from performing those procedures.