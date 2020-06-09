Ohio Sues Two Companies For Making Illegal Robocalls

Ohio has joined six other states in suing a pair of Texas-based businesses, saying they have blasted Ohioans with more than 59 million illegal robocalls offering extended car warranties and health care services.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the companies have illegally used spoofing – making the call look like it’s coming from a local or known number – or have targeted numbers registered on the national “Do Not Call” list.

“We’re going after the batch dialers and the folks who are really going in and doing this on an industrial scale," Yost says.

Yost credits Ohioans for reporting these robocalls to his office. Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas are also suing the two companies. The FCC has also proposed fining the two companies $225 million – its largest fine ever.