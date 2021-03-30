Ohio Supreme Court Orders Non-Cash Bail As First Option For Courts

By 45 minutes ago
  • A gavel commissioned by the Ohio State Bar Association sits outside the Ohio Supreme Court building in downtown Columbus.
    A gavel commissioned by the Ohio State Bar Association sits outside the Ohio Supreme Court building in downtown Columbus.
    Dan Konik

A big change coming to Ohio’s court system starting July 1, as the state takes a step closer to getting rid of cash bail for people being held in jail.

New rules issued by the Ohio Supreme Court say Ohio’s 28 counties with both multiple municipal courts and county courts must use a uniform bail schedule. For instance, the 13 muni courts in Cuyahoga County and the county court would all have to agree.

And the first option must be releasing people on personal recognizance bonds.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said defendants should be released on the least restrictive conditions possible but that will ensure the person returns to face the charges against them.

“The only time that you would determine that pre-trial detention would be appropriate would be if there was a risk of flight, or there was a danger of harm to the community, the witnesses, maybe a victim, that sort of thing," O'Connor said.

And O'Connor noted this change comes after a few states have all but eliminated cash bail.

“We’re moving forward, we’re reforming. But I would not say that we’re particularly cutting edge here," O'Connor said.

Five of the justices agreed with those two new rules. Justices Sharon Kennedy and Pat DeWine dissented, writing that they didn't feel the Court had the authority to order the uniform bail schedule.

O'Connor has been on board with bail reform for a while, along with conservative groups such as the Buckeye Institute and progressive groups including the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio.  They've both advocated for changes to the bail system, saying it would be fairer to low-income people and could save tens of millions of dollars.

The recommendation to create a uniform bail schedule came from a task force report in 2019.

Tags: 
bail reform
Maureen O'Connor

Related Content

Majority Of Voters Say There's A Need For Criminal Justice Reforms

By Mar 24, 2021
Black Lives Matter protest, Columbus 2020
Jo Ingles

A new poll paid for by the ACLU of Ohio, and with questions developed by a bipartisan coalition, shows the majority of Ohio voters want changes in the criminal justice system. And they want changes in the cash bail system too. 

Ohio Senate Passes Criminal Justice Reform Bill

By Jul 1, 2020
Shutterstock

The Ohio Senate has passed what supporters are calling a critical bill to address criminal justice reform and overcrowded prisons. The legislation lowers the penalty for many drug possession charges from felonies to misdemeanors.

New Ohio Bail Reform Plan Excludes Key Recommendation

By Jan 21, 2020
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor
Karen Kasler

Ohio's highest court has rejected a recommendation to allow judges throughout the state use “risk-assessment tools” to determine the amount of bail they require from defendants. 