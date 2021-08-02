bail reform

-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers launched another effort to overhaul the state’s bail system, which has been talked about for years and is backed by…
A big change coming to Ohio’s court system starting July 1, as the state takes a step closer to getting rid of cash bail for people being held in jail.…
A new poll paid for by the ACLU of Ohio, and with questions developed by a bipartisan coalition, shows the majority of Ohio voters want changes in the…
Ohio's highest court has rejected a recommendation to allow judges throughout the state use “risk-assessment tools” to determine the amount of bail they…
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor talked about maintaining public trust in the judiciary, supporting sentencing reform, and keeping dockets moving with apps,…
Hundreds of crime survivors came to the Statehouse to tell their stories to lawmakers, who are considering changes to bail, sentencing laws and other…
The Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is gathering a team of experts to examine the state’s bail system, determining whether or not the system is unfair…
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is calling out a problem in the bail system, saying it’s a real problem when some low-income Ohioans…
Communities could stand to save tens of millions of dollars if the state moves to reform its bail system. A new report says, aside from issues of fairness…
A bill in the Ohio House would attempt to reform the jail system by basing bail off of a person’s risk to society rather than how much money they have.…