Ohio Tallying Costs For Increased Statehouse Security

By 23 minutes ago
  • Ohio State Highway Patrol ramps up security at the Ohio Statehouse, January 20, 2021.
    Ohio State Highway Patrol ramps up security at the Ohio Statehouse, January 20, 2021.
    Karen Kasler

State capitals around the country have been on high-alert in the days leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration. That includes the Ohio Statehouse which has been on lock down for nearly a week.

The Ohio National Guard and the Ohio State Highway Patrol had a huge presence at the Statehouse to counter plans for an "armed march" and any potential violence like the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Ohio National Guard says the running estimated cost so far is about $847,417 to cover the active duty action from January 14-19.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says most of its costs are personnel driven, and because of the way the payroll system works, the state won't know how many hours of work and overtime was logged until February.

The demonstrations that did occur at the Statehouse were non-violent.

DeWine said the ramped up security was in response to credible threats.

"After what we saw in Washington, D.C. I think it would have been negligent for me not to react that way. I think you're seeing governors around the country doing the same thing," DeWine said during a briefing on Tuesday.

protests
Ohio Statehouse

Security Remains High At Ohio Statehouse On Inauguration Day

By 21 hours ago
Ohio Highway Patrol troopers and Ohio National Guard personnel were at the Ohio Statehouse starting this weekend and continuing through Wednesday.
Karen Kasler

On this inauguration day, security remains high at the Ohio Statehouse after preparations for a weekend armed march that never fully materialized. They included a stepped-up increase of law enforcement and limited access to the building.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan Says Investigations Into Insurrection Ongoing

By 21 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles)
Facebook

Dozens of people have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, Including four Ohioans. And two Ohio National Guard members of the more than 25,000 nationwide now in Washington DC have been sent home because of ties to far-right groups. But an Ohio Congressman with a key role in security says tomorrow’s inauguration will be safe.

"Armed March" On Ohio Statehouse Features Conspiracy Theories And Guns, But Stays Peaceful

By Jan 17, 2021
Henry Locke (right, in red mask holding bullhorn) and other members of the Ohio Boogaloo spoke to reporters and those assembled for the event.
Karen Kasler

The "armed march" that was expected in all 50 state capitals and brought out heavy security resulted in just a few dozen protestors in Columbus Sunday.