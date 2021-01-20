Ohio Tallying Costs For Increased Statehouse Security

State capitals around the country have been on high-alert in the days leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration. That includes the Ohio Statehouse which has been on lock down for nearly a week.

The Ohio National Guard and the Ohio State Highway Patrol had a huge presence at the Statehouse to counter plans for an "armed march" and any potential violence like the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Ohio National Guard says the running estimated cost so far is about $847,417 to cover the active duty action from January 14-19.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says most of its costs are personnel driven, and because of the way the payroll system works, the state won't know how many hours of work and overtime was logged until February.

The demonstrations that did occur at the Statehouse were non-violent.

DeWine said the ramped up security was in response to credible threats.

"After what we saw in Washington, D.C. I think it would have been negligent for me not to react that way. I think you're seeing governors around the country doing the same thing," DeWine said during a briefing on Tuesday.