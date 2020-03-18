Ohioans Won't Be Able To Get Driver's Licenses, Tattoos Or Haircuts

By Mar 18, 2020
  • Ariadna de raadt, Shutterstock.com

Ohioans who need to renew their driver’s license or tags are going to have to wait. So will people want to get their hair cut or get a tattoo. Those businesses are the latest places ordered to close because of the coronavirus outbreak.

   

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s closing 181 Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices and and the five that will be open will be limited to handling commercial driving licenses. 

 

“All other services will be online, or by mail or they will simply be paused," DeWine says.

 

DeWine says law enforcement has been told not to ticket anyone driving with an expired license or tag. And the state legislature is being asked to pass a bill to make that change possible. DeWine is also ordering hair salons, barbershops, spas, and tattoo parlors to close their doors at the end of the business day to prevent the spread of COVID19. 

 

 

 

Coronavirus
hair salons
barbershops
tattoo parlors
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jon Husted

