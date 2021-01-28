Ohio's Democratic Party Is Making Changes

By 31 minutes ago
  • Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters
    Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters
    Submitted by Liz Walters

Multiple sources confirm there have been some big staffing changes at the Ohio Democratic Party in recent days. 

Sources confirm several key employees at the Ohio Democratic Party have been let go. New Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters won’t talk about why staffers are being fired or divulge how many are being let go, but she does say changes shouldn’t be unexpected.  

“There will be a realignment of strategy and structure and we will be working on our stakeholders to really outline what that is in the next month or two," Walters says.

Walters was named to the post last week by the party’s executive committee after receiving the endorsement of Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Elections

This was the first year in nearly four decades that Ohio didn't pick the winner in the presidential race. But Democrats lost Ohio’s last two presidential elections.

Except for Brown winning and being re-elected to his U.S. Senate seat, no Democrat has been elected to a statewide non-judicial seat in over a decade. And at the state level, Democrats have been in the minority in the state Legislature since 2011. 

Related Content

Ohio Democratic Party Has A New Chairwoman

By Jan 14, 2021
Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters takes oath on zoom
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Democratic Party has a new chair. Summit County Council woman Liz Walters was elected last night by the party’s executive committee. 

Search For New Ohio Democratic Party Chair Narrows

By Jan 12, 2021
Antoinette Wilson (top) and Liz Walters (bottom)
Jo Ingles

Ohio Democrats are set to pick their new party chair Thursday. And party insiders are starting to rally around two of their six choices. 

Suburban Women Boosted Democrats But Not Enough To Offset Losses By Unions And Small Towns

By Nov 13, 2020
Katie Paris, Red Wine and Blue
Jo Ingles

Unofficial results show Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden won seven Ohio counties – one less than Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. But while President Trump won the state, it appears Biden won more votes than Clinton. Suburban women boosted Democrats in this election but those gains were offset by losses in other areas where Democrats have been successful in the past. 

Possibility Of Former Gov. John Kasich As Biden Cabinet Pick Not Appealing To Many Democrats

By Oct 21, 2020
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Jo Ingles

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s name has been mentioned as a possible choice for a cabinet pick if Democrat Joe Biden gets elected as president. And while that might be attractive to some, the leader of Ohio's Democratic Party says it's not something many Ohio Democrats support.