Ohio's New Vaccine Scheduling Website Is Ready But Won't Be Available Yet

By 42 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

One of the current frustrations with scheduling vaccines in Ohio is that there’s not one centralized place to go to do that. The state now has a website for that but don’t expect to use it anytime soon. 

Gov. Mike DeWine says the site has been built and is ready for vaccine providers to enter their information into it. 

“We’ll provide extra service to help them get set up and work with them one on one to make sure the system can work well with everyone," DeWine says.

DeWine says providers are working through wait list now but once they have made the transition to the state’s new scheduling site, the website will go live. When it’s fully operational, Ohioans will be able to find where to get a vaccine in their area and schedule the shot. But DeWine would not give a timeline on how long that will take. 

Tags: 
Gov Mike DeWine
vaccine scheduling website
coronavirus - vaccines

