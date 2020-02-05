Petitioners Can Now Gather Signatures For $13 Minimum Wage Ballot Issue

By 1 minute ago
  • Karen Kasler

A group trying to increase the minimum wage through a constitutional amendment can begin collecting signatures to put the issue on the November ballot. 

The so-called "Raise The Wage" amendment would increase the minimum wage by annual increments to eventually reach $13 an hour by 2025.

The group trying to put the measure on the November ballot got the go-ahead from the Ohio Ballot Board to collect signatures.

Supporters of the plan would have to gather nearly 443,000 valid signatures by the beginning of July in order to qualify for the ballot.

The measure is similar to pieces of legislation that has passed in other states. Democrats have proposed bills to raise the minimum wage several times in the last few legislative sessions, including one that would hike it to $15 eventually. None have moved very far, though a law to stop local communities from increasing the required minimum wage passed in 2016.

Tags: 
minimum wage

Related Content

Proposed Constitutional Amendment To Raise Minimum Wage Advances In Process To Get To Ballot

By Jan 27, 2020
Audrey Popov, Shutterstock.com

Ohioans are one step closer to voting on a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the state’s minimum wage. The petition to start the process of taking that issue to voters has been given the green light by Ohio’s Attorney General.

Some Ohioans Will Celebrate The New Year With A Pay Raise

By Jo Ingles Dec 30, 2019
Zatevahins, Shutterstock.com

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ohio’s lowest paid workers will have a special reason to celebrate. 

The Fight For A Minimum Wage Hike In Ohio

By Mar 13, 2018
Policy Matters Ohio
Jo Ingles

Democratic Ohio lawmakers are making another effort to raise the state’s minimum wage. 