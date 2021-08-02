-
President Joe Biden has said he doesn’t think an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour will pass in the latest COVID relief bill. But Ohio’s…
-
Backers of a planned fall ballot issue seeking to raise the minimum wage in Ohio to $13 by 2025 have filed a lawsuit, saying Gov. Mike DeWine’s…
-
A group trying to increase the minimum wage through a constitutional amendment can begin collecting signatures to put the issue on the November ballot.…
-
Ohioans are one step closer to voting on a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the state’s minimum wage. The petition to start the process…
-
When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ohio’s lowest paid workers will have a special reason to celebrate. In 2020, Ohio’s minimum wage goes…
-
Democratic Ohio lawmakers are making another effort to raise the state’s minimum wage. A new report by the progressive-leaning think tank Policy Matters…
-
There's some good news for Ohio’s minimum wage workers. Their pay goes up by 15 cents an hour starting today January 1st. The new state minimum wage will…
-
The top elected Democrat in Ohio wants to take on what he calls “corporate freeloaders” – companies with workers whose wages are so low that they qualify…
-
Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase on January 1st. A voter approved constitutional amendment a few years ago means the required pay for most minimum…
-
Governor Signs Bills Allowing Guns In Daycares And On Campuses, And Banning Local Minimum Wage HikesGov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks. Among…