Portman Joins Most GOP Senators In Failed Attempt To Dismiss Impeachment Trial

By 55 minutes ago
  • U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
    U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says forgoing a run for re-election does not change his approach to the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Some believe not running for another term takes political pressure off of Portman if he wanted to vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial. But on Tuesday, Portman joined all but five of his fellow Republican Senators in voting to dismiss the proceeding.

Portman said he has questions about the constitutionality of convicting a former president.

"And I'm going focus on what's the best thing to help bring America back together. Some have said, 'well you're not allowed to think about that cause this is a judicial proceeding' it's not, it's a political proceeding," Portman said.

Portman said he's leaving office because of the partisan gridlock. He added he would still make the same decision even if the presidential elections in 2016 and 2020 had different results.

"Regardless of who was elected I think I would've made the same decision but would it have made any difference in terms of the environment? I assume it would have. I don't think President Trump has been helpful in terms of closing that partisan gap. I think the gridlock has been building for decades but I think that he contributed to it," Portman said.

Portman said he plans to carry out the rest of his term but wanted to make the announcement now to give other Ohio Republicans enough time to consider a possible run.

Tags: 
Rob Portman
2022 Senate Race

Related Content

Rob Portman Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2022

By Jan 25, 2021
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2022, putting his seat up for grabs in the perennial battleground state.

Portman, Brown Pushing For New Round Of Federal COVID-19 Relief

By Dec 11, 2020
credit Andrea Izzotti, Shutterstock.com

Ohio's two U.S. Senators are among the congressional leaders calling for passage of a new economic relief package. The senators say the bipartisan proposal can target areas hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio's Portman Is First Senator To Join COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

By Nov 17, 2020
A patient gets a flu shot in a pharmacy in central Ohio. Experts are encouraging flu shots as the pandemic continues and trials for a COVID-19 vaccine go on.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Republican US Senator is the first member of the Senate to announce he’s part of a trial to test a COVID-19 vaccine.