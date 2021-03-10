Public Transit Advocates Say There's Not Enough For Bus And Rail In Proposed Budget

By 20 minutes ago
  • COTA bus in Columbus
    COTA bus in Columbus
    Central Ohio Transit Authority website

Advocates for public transportation are lambasting the transportation budget that passed the House last week. They say too little is being spent on rail and buses. 

Amanda Woodrum with Policy Matters Ohio says the $8-billion-dollar transportation budget contains only $70 million dollars for public transit and that was only after House lawmakers restored it from Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget.  

“But this still isn’t even where we were in the last budget and it certainly isn’t where we need to be," Woodrum says. 

Woodrum and other public transportation advocates say many working Ohioans depend on public transportation to meet basic needs and say the pandemic has made it more critical. The transportation budget must be passed by March 31st but last time around in 2019, it was a few days late. 

Tags: 
Amanda Woodrum
Policy Matters Ohio
public transportation
transportation budget

Related Content

Advocates For Prisoners In Ohio's Lockups Say Thousands Should Be Released Now

By Apr 13, 2020
Sakhorn, Shutterstock.com

Ohio has its first inmate death due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine says an inmate at the Pickaway Correctional Institution has passed away. Last week, a corrections officer at the Marion Correctional Institution died from the illness.

Senate Transportation Budget Includes Change To Low-Income Tax Credit

By Mar 27, 2019

As lawmakers are working out differences in their transportation budgets, there’s one thing in the Senate’s version that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with transportation – a change in a tax credit designed for low-income people. But it’s being tied to the increase in the gas tax.

Committee Spends More Than A Year Reviewing $5.5 Billion In Tax Breaks, Recommends No Changes

By Nov 21, 2018
Karen Kasler

A panel of six lawmakers charged with looking at some of the $9 billion in state tax breaks has recommended none of them be eliminated or cut back for now. Though nothing has changed, it seems few involved in the process are pleased.

Thousands Of Wealthier Ohioans Are Using A Tax Break Meant For Low Income Wage Earners

By Nov 26, 2018
Natee Meepian, Shutterstock.com

This story was updated with new information at 11:30 p.m., Monday, November 26, 2018

Tax reforms in the state in recent years have resulted in some big tax breaks for small businesses owners. But a new study shows tens of thousands of them might also be taking advantage of tax breaks that were meant to help the state’s poorest residents. 

Jobless Rate Unchanged From July, But Think Tanks Have Concerns

By Sep 21, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state’s jobless rate last month was unchanged from July.  But that’s mixed news to some who watch the economy.