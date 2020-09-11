Report: Health Director Pick Cites Potential 'Harassment' Reason For Backing Out

Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) selection to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Health has provided more input into the decision for why she backed out of the role.

Dr. Joan Duwve told "The State," a news outlet in Columbia, South Carolina, that she withdrew her acceptance of the role as Ohio's health director after learning that former director Dr. Amy Acton faced "harassment from the public." 

Opponents of the state's COVID-19 response held demonstrations against Acton at the Statehouse and even at her home. 

In the statement, Duwve, who's currently serving as a public health director for South Carolina, says "My family is off limits. I withdrew my name from consideration to protect my family from similar treatment." 

Duwve has not returned a request for comment.

When asked for a response, DeWine's Administration said they will let Duwve statement speak for itself.

