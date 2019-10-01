Republicans Propose Background Checks Bill, As Governor Prepares His

By 6 minutes ago
  • Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron, left) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) describe the legislation they're planning to introduce.
    Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron, left) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) describe the legislation they're planning to introduce.
    Andy Chow

A pair of House Republicans are pushing for a bill that would mandate better reporting into the database used for background checks on gun sales. They say it's an important step in addressing gun violence.

 

 Reps. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) are introducing legislation that requires criminal convictions, warrants, indictments, and other information to be added into the National Instant Criminal Background Checks System within one day. Plummer said this will lead to more accurate and timely background checks. "Fixing the NICS system is the foundation to all of this. We have to have proper background checks to hold the criminal element responsible," Plummer said. Their measure includes $10 million to set up a system and would budget $2.4 million each year to run it. The bill would also potentially allow for involuntary hospital commitments for people dealing with moderate to severe substance abuse problems. And the proposal would also allow for juvenile records to be removed at age 28, rather than the current age of 23. The legislators say they are still having discussions on the proposals from Gov. Mike DeWine on expanding background checks and the red flag confiscation law. 

DeWine is planning on introducing elements of his 17-point package of gun law and mental health policy changes on October 7. He announced that package just days after the mass shooting in Dayton in August.

Tags: 
gun control
gun regulation
background checks

Related Content

DeWine Confident Lawmakers Will Pass His Gun Package

By Sep 25, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine talked to reporters after speaking to the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission meeting at the State Library of Ohio.
Karen Kasler

It’s been almost two months since Gov. Mike DeWine proposed a package of gun law and mental health policy changes, and he says lawmakers will soon look over his official language on that. 

Ohio Lawmakers Disagree On Gun Bills

By May 22, 2019
Democrats talk about their gun bills
Jo Ingles

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Highway Patrol show 430 more people died from gun related deaths in 2017 than in car accidents.  Lawmakers have different ideas on what should be done to make Ohioans safer while insuring their constitutional rights to bear arms.

Sherrod Brown Believes Public Pressure Is Building For Gun Regulations

By Sep 16, 2019
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers are back in action holding more hearings on gun regulation bills. And Gov. Mike DeWine is still pushing for his proposals. But Congress has yet to show an interest in moving gun issues on the federal level, with provisions getting blocked in the Senate. 

DeWine Says He'll Strengthen Gun Background Checks System

By & Aug 28, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils his background checks proposal at a Statehouse press conference.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine says his administration is adding another piece to his 17-point plan to reduce gun violence by calling for more required reporting into criminal databases used for background checks.

Bipartisan Ohio Mayors' Group Lobbying Lawmakers On Gun Policy Changes

By Aug 26, 2019
Mayor David Scheffler (R-Lancaster, left) talks with Mayor Nan Whaley (D-Dayton) and Mayor Andrew Ginther (D-Columbus). They were at the Ohio Mayors Alliance luncheon where seven cities received more than $200,000 for local educational projects.
Karen Kasler

Mayors are actively lobbying state lawmakers to consider a package of changes to gun laws and mental health policy unveiled by Gov. Mike DeWine in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting earlier this month.