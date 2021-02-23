Senate Committee Moves Bill To Repeal Nuclear Bailout Subsidy

By 20 minutes ago
  • Perry Nuclear Power Plant
    Perry Nuclear Power Plant
    Andy Chow

A measure to repeal the nuclear power plant bailout is gaining momentum in the Ohio Senate. A bill would end the proposed increase to monthly electric bills.

A Republican-backed Senate bill, SB44, that would repeal the nuclear subsidies created through 2019's HB6 is on its way to a possible full Senate vote after getting out of committee.

Investigators say a utility, believed to be FirstEnergy, funneled millions of dollars to a dark money group controlled by Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford). They say Householder used those funds to become House Speaker and in return pass FirstEnergy's legislative agenda in the form of HB6.

Most Democrats and several Republicans want a full repeal of HB6 which not only ends the nuclear bailout but revives green energy standards.

However, a measure doing away with just the nuclear subsidies seems to have the most traction.

The extra charge on electric bills to generate $150 million a year for Ohio's two nuclear power plants has been stalled through a court injunction. A Franklin county judge says that injunction is in place as several court cases continue.

Three defendants in the bribery case have plead guilty to racketeering charges.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
Householder Corruption Case

Related Content

Lawmakers Propose Several Bills To Repeal, Change HB6

By Feb 18, 2021
Andy Chow

Several bills have been introduced in the Ohio House and Senate to tackle the controversial nuclear power plant bailout bill, HB6. The measures range from a complete repeal of the bill at the center of a bribery investigation to repealing portions of the legislation.

FirstEnergy Looks To Resolve Yost's Court Challenge To 'Decoupling'

By Feb 1, 2021
Dave Yost
Andy Chow

FirstEnergy will be ending its controversial monthly "decoupling" fee, which guarantees a profit for the company. Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) says getting rid of decoupling is another step towards dismantling provisions created in the scandal-plagued nuclear bailout law, HB6.

Ohio Senate Considers Prohibiting 'Decoupling' Mechanism For Electric Companies

By Jan 27, 2021
The Ohio Channel

The Ohio Senate is holding hearings on a new bill that addresses an old issue, the nuclear power plant bailout law at the center of a $61 million federal bribery case. While the attempt to repeal the controversial energy bill known as HB6 fell through at the end of last year, lawmakers are still looking at chipping away at the legislation.