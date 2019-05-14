Senate Looking Over House Budget, Which Includes More Spending And Policy Changes

By May 14, 2019
  • Daniel Konik

The two year state budget has passed the House and is now in the hands of the Senate. And the head of the committee that is looking it over says he has some concerns about the spending in it.

Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said the House added millions of dollars in spending to the budget from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Just hours after that budget passed, the state announced April tax revenues came in well over estimates.

But Dolan said lawmakers are still looking over all the math: “I worry that there is unaccounted for money in the House version of the budget so it's hard to match up just yet.”

Dolan said he’s also concerned about policy changes in the budget that don’t bring immediate returns – and mentioned the change to the small business tax deduction as one of them. The House budget changes the amount of tax free income a small business can take from $250,000 to $100,000.

