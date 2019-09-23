Senate Panel Considers Changes To School Takeovers Bill

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio Senate Education Committee listens to testimony on HB154 at the Ohio Senate Building in downtown Columbus.
    Ohio Senate Education Committee listens to testimony on HB154 at the Ohio Senate Building in downtown Columbus.
    Andy Chow

The Ohio Senate Education Committee is scheduled for a possible vote on, HB154, a measure that would overhaul the way the state handles failing school districts. The bill would attempt to move away from what's known as state takeovers of local districts, but critics say there's still not enough local control. 

Under the proposal, a district that gets two Fs in a row could go into contract with a school improvement organization. A plan would be created under the watch of a governor-appointed school transformation board.

If the district still doesn't improve after another four years, then it would be subject to a takeover. That would require a total of six consecutive Fs, the current system allows for a state takeover after three consecutive Fs.

Democrats say this still pumps more money into bureaucracy instead of providing more resources on the local level.

Lingering issues include how a school improvement plan might impact collective bargaining agreements, and what would happen to the three districts already under state control: Youngstown, East Cleveland, and Lorain.

Tags: 
school state takeover
academic distress

Related Content

Senate Overhauls House Plan To Repeal And Replace School Takeovers

By Sep 17, 2019
Ohio Senate Education Committee holds hearings on HB154
Andy Chow

Senate Republicans have made several big changes to a bill, HB154, that would have repealed and replaced the process used to takeover failing schools. 

Problems In Lorain Put Spotlight On School Takeover Issues

By Aug 30, 2019
Andy Chow

The Lorain City School Board of Education and the district's state-appointed CEO, David Hardy, are locked in a legal battle. State lawmakers say this emphasizes the need for the legislature to overhual academic distress commissions. 

Ohio House Approves Bill To Repeal School Takeover System

By May 1, 2019
classroom desks
maroke/Shutterstock

The Ohio House has passed a bill that would end state takeovers of local school districts. The process, which has already taken over three districts, would be replaced with a different model. 