Senate President Says K-12 Testing Should Not Be Scrapped This Year

  • Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
    Jo Ingles

Though most schools are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says he’s not in favor of scrapping required state tests in K-12schools this year, as some lawmakers have suggested. 

Some state lawmakers have proposed scrapping state mandated proficiency tests for this school year because of COVID. But Senate President Matt Huffman says they are needed to help determine how to help students who may have lost ground due to interrupted learning. 

“We are going to have to do some extraordinary things in what we do, and how we do it and where we do it, we will be advised by these tests so I think it’s important that they go forward," Huffman says.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked schools to come up with plans by April 1 on how to make up pandemic-related learning deficits students might have. 

