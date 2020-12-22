Several Ohio House Members Out Of Session With COVID-19

By 13 minutes ago

Two more House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus continues to have an impact on lame duck session. Several members of both parties were absent during what could be the last day of session.

Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) and Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) both announced they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Weinstein did not work at the Statehouse last week because his wife started to show symptoms. He's calling on Ohioans to use caution and take the virus seriously going into the holidays.

"This thing is real, it's kind of savage. And we need to do our part for ourselves and our neighbors," says Weinstein.

Two other Dems had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this month. Rep. John Rogers (D-Mentor-on-the-Lake) and John Patterson (D-Jefferson) are both recovering at home now.

Other members, including Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton), have also tested positive in the past few weeks. Republican Representatives Rick Carfagna, Gary Scherer, and Steve Hambley, who all tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, have returned to the Statehouse.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
133rd Ohio General Assembly

Related Content

Dozens Of Bills Passed During Marathon Sessions At Ohio Statehouse

By Dec 18, 2020

The Ohio House and Ohio Senate wrapped up long voting sessions with the House even going into the early morning hours on Friday. Although lawmakers passed dozens of bills in the process, there are several issues still on the table.

DeWine: Health Orders Do Not Impact Religious Events

By Dec 21, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling on people to slow the spread of the coronavirus even as Christmas approaches. DeWine says a surge in COVID-19 cases could hit hospitals hard.

Another Ohio Lawmaker Has Been Sidelined Due To COVID-19

By Dec 17, 2020
Rep Jon Cross at Ohio Statehouse
Karen Kasler

Another state representative is isolating himself, awaiting results from a COVID test. Republican Rep. Jon Cross’s wife has tested positive with COVID and he thinks there’s a good chance he has it too. 