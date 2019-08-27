Sherrod Brown Wants Companies To Offset Impact Of Automation Displacement

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is touring the state pushing for a way to soften the blow for workers who lose their job to automation by adding requirements for companies. 

Brown's bill would require companies to give workers 100 days advanced notice if they're going to be displaced by new technology, six months of severance pay after that, and on-the-job training for possible advancement.

Brown believes this creates a social contract that demands more respect for the workers.

"Too many of these companies, too many of these very well-paid, multi-million dollar corporate executives treat their workforce as a cost to be minimized," says Brown.

He says this bill could receive bipartisan support but says it would have a tough time getting a floor vote with current Senate leadership.

He plans to visit six communities:

  • Akron
  • Lima
  • Mansfield
  • St. Clairsville
  • Youngstown
  • Toledo
