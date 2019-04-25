Sherrod Brown Weighs-In On Crowded 2020 Presidential Race

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden during a stop in Columbus to discuss the new overtime rules for workers. Biden is the latest Democrat to enter the 2020 presidential race.
    Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown bowed out of the 2020 presidential race weeks ago, and many speculated that was because former Vice President Joe Biden was planning to run. 

When asked for his thoughts on Joe Biden running for president, Sherrod Brown said that he doesn’t comment on any individual’s strengths or weaknesses as a candidate.

However, he continued to push all Democratic candidates to focus on a pro-worker message.

As for the packed Democratic slate that now has more than 20 candidates?

“I think there are so many people running for president because every one of them, and they’re right about this, knows that they will do a better job than this president,” Brown says.

The RNC has been countering Biden’s campaign announcement by attacking policies from the Obama Administration.

2020 presidential race

