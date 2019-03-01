Sherrod Brown Wrapping Up Tour Of Early Primary States

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is starting the final leg of his tour of the early presidential primary and caucus states. As he visits South Carolina, Brown says he’s learned a lot as he gets closer to making a decision on a possible presidential run.

Brown has been spreading his pro-worker message but says he’s learned about other concerns, such as funding for children’s initiatives.

“We undervalue children in this society, whether it’s lack of funding for pediatric health, or for early childhood education and child care should be accessible and available to working class and middle class families,” says Brown.

A statement from the RNC notes South Carolina overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and said Brown has a “far-left Democrat agenda.”

Brown plans to announce if he’s running for president by the end of the month.