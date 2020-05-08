Some Question Whether Ohio Is Reopening Too Quickly

By 54 minutes ago
  • Andriiii, Shutterstock.com

Non-essential businesses that were closed during the past month due to COVID-19 are now starting to reopen. But some worry that’s happening too quickly without proper safeguards.

A group of doctors joined Ohio Democratic Party leader David Pepper to say they are concerned about reopening businesses without enough testing and safety measures to protect employees and customers.  Pepper says he thinks the state’s plan leaves too much burden on Ohio’s workers.

“No child care? Tough luck. Let’s protect any company that opened unhealthily from liability. You know, you lose your unemployment because you didn’t feel safe. All of the risks from my view are being pushed down to the worker," Pepper says.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll have an announcement on daycares on Monday. Businesses that are reopening say they have taken safety precautions, and Republican legislative leaders warn that waiting will shut many down for good.

Tags: 
coronavirus - business
David Pepper
Ohio Democratic Party
Doctors
Gov. Mike DeWine

Related Content

Ohio's Businesses Are Getting Ready To Reopen

By 19 hours ago
Vicki Warnecke, Olentangy Apparel
Dan Konik

Ohio’s retail businesses that were shut down as non-essential are being allowed to open Tuesday. And by the end of next week, many restaurants, bars and hair salons will also reopen. 

Ohio House Passes Bill To Limit Public Health Orders; DeWine Says He'll Veto It

By May 6, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) gestures during a socially-distanced gaggle with reporters after House session.
Karen Kasler

Republicans in the Ohio House have approved a bill that would limit the power and length of public health orders on coronavirus that their fellow Republican, Gov. Mike DeWine, has been issuing through Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. The bill reflects a split in the GOP on how to restart the economy that could carry over into the future.

Lawmaker Shopping Bill To Curb DeWine's Power With Public Health Orders

By May 4, 2020
A group of doctors, medical professionals and their supporters held a demonstration at the Statehouse Sunday, a day after protestors showed up outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton. Some were said to have been armed.
Daniel Konik

Manufacturing, construction and distribution companies can reopen today, with employees wearing masks and observing cleaning and social distancing rules. State lawmakers are also coming back to work this week, and one has proposed a bill to open the state immediately while shutting down the authority of the governor and his health director.

Business Group Disagrees With Mask Mandate; Says Ohio Will Borrow Funds From Feds

By May 2, 2020
A closed sign on a store in Westerville
Karen Kasler

Construction, distribution and manufacturing operations can restart Monday in Ohio, and retail shops can open May 12 – though Gov. Mike DeWine’s latest order allows them to do curbside pickup, delivery and appointments now. But more than a million Ohioans have filed for unemployment, and the state is struggling with how it will pay them.

Non-Essential Retailers Can Start Curbside Service Early

By May 1, 2020
BreizhAtao, Shutterstock.com

Brick and mortar retail stores throughout Ohio that have been considered non-essential are set to open on May 12th. But the newly expanded stay-at-home order is allowing some to start up tomorrow. 