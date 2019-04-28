Speaker Says New School Funding Formula Won't Be In House Budget

Andy Chow
  Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    Andy Chow

The leader of the Ohio House says a new school funding formula that two state representatives introduced a few weeks ago won’t be part of the House version of the budget, which he says will come out on Wednesday.

Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) said their formula would be more fair and transparent.

But 71 school districts, many with economically disadvantaged kids, ended up with flat funding, and some wealthy districts got triple digit percentage increases in funding.

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said they did an amazing job in their attempt, but it needs a lot more work.

“It falls short dramatically of trying to address the needs of kids that are in Ohio's urban poor and rural poor school districts," Householder said.

Householder said the House budget will stick with what he calls the “failed” existing funding formula. And he says they’ll work to add to the $550 million that Gov. Mike DeWine put into his budget for wraparound services for low incline districts.

