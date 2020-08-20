State Lays Out Plan To Reopen Senior Centers, Adult Day Services

  • Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) set the reopening date of senior centers and adult day centers for September 21 and laid out several measures the facilities will have to follow.

DeWine says centers that choose to reopen must following certain capacity limitations, health screenings, and face masks.

The governor says there are still other factors to determine if those facilities will be able to open a month from now but wanted to give organizations time to prepare.

"It's our goal to open on that date, to allow everybody to open, but to continue to monitor the facts or continue to frankly see how far along we are in very aggressive testing at that point," says DeWine.

DeWine says facilities should take into account its county's risk advisory level and other COVID-19 statistics before reopening.

Senior centers and adult day centers have been closed since late March.

Coronavirus
Senior centers
Mike DeWine

Related Content

DeWine Gives The Go-Ahead For High School Sports

By Aug 18, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio high school sports will be allowed to have a fall season under the department of health's pending order. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says schools will be expected to follow specific guidelines.

Rules For Games, Fans For Ohio High School Sports Expected Tuesday

By Aug 13, 2020
A padlock prevents access to the Gahanna High School football field.
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine says work will continue over the weekend to get guidelines in place for high school sports – and he says he’ll announce them on Tuesday. But he had a preview of what to expect.

Budget Director Says Effects Of Pandemic On Ohio's Economy Could Last Years

By Aug 12, 2020
Karen Kasler

The state’s tax revenue report for July was the first one showing gains in three months. But Ohio’s chief budget officer says she expects the economic effects of the pandemic to last for far longer than the pandemic does – perhaps years.