State Relying On Local Plans For Wider Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine

By 4 minutes ago
  • Mike DeWine, September 3, 2020
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

State and local health officials are working on a plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to millions of newly eligible people. Exactly how a person can get the vaccine will depend on systems created on the local level.

The state will announce on Tuesday a limited amount of providers that will be eligible to give the vaccine, then every local emergency management agency will announce details for vaccine administration.

That means how to sign up, how to participate, and where to receive the shot will all vary among counties and providers.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says several types of providers can administer the vaccine including, physicians, hospitals, in-home service providers, retail pharmacies, and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

A lot can depend on decisions made on the local level such as if a sign-up process is be created or providers might host walk-in clinics.

DeWine says the next eligible group, known as 1B, is about 2.2 million people and the next shipment will only be about 100,000 doses of the vaccine.

"It'll take a number of weeks to distribute all the vaccine. Given the limited doses available, we hope that the number of vaccines coming into Ohio will increase," says DeWine.

Group 1B includes people over the age of 65, those with certain health conditions, and teachers and staff working at K-12 schools.

Here's the tentative timeline for distribution by eligibility:

  • January 19 - 80 years and older
  • January 25 - 75 years and older; and People with severe congenital, developmental, or early onset medical disorders
  • February 1 - 70 years and older; and school sign-ups begin
  • February 8 - 65 years and older

School districts that wish to distribute the vaccine among its teachers and staff can submit a request to the state with the condition that it opens up to in-person instruction in May.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - vaccine

Related Content

Ohio Aiming For Late January Start Date For Group 1B Vaccinations

By Jan 7, 2021
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center administers first round of COVID-19 vaccine to staff, December 14, 2020
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center/Twitter

The state has a tentative plan for how it will roll out the next phase of vaccination. The group known as 1B includes people over the age of 65, those with serious health conditions, and K-12 school teachers and staff.

Ohio To Release Wider Vaccine Distribution Plan Soon

By Jan 5, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state will release a plan in the coming days to explain how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to a wider group of people. The eligibility parameters for Group 1B includes people over 65, those with serious health conditions, or who work at a K-12 school.

Why Many Nursing Home Workers Are Not Getting The COVID-19 Vaccines

By Dec 31, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran congratulate the first Ohio nursing home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on December 18, 2020.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s nursing home residents and workers are among the first in the state to be offered the new COVID-19 vaccines. Most residents are taking it, but Governor DeWine says as many as 60 percent of nursing home employees are opting out. Why are so many employees are  balking at vaccination?