State Reports Data Breach For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Applicants

By 4 minutes ago
  • Vitalil Vodolazskyl, Shutterstock.com

Deloitte, a consulting company contracted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), is investigating a data breach in the system launched last week to pay benefits to 1099 and self-employed workers. A mass message was sent to applicants letting them know that their personal information was left unconcealed for a period of time.

Ohioans applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) were alerted that their names, social security numbers, and addresses were compromised for about an hour. About two dozen unemployment applicants had the ability to view that information.

The data breach was reported by Deloitte, which was contracted by the state to administer the PUA system.

"ODJFS holds the confidentiality of claimant data in the highest regard and agreed with the immediate steps Deloitte took to prevent any unauthorized PUA access in the future," ODJFS said in a written statement.

Deloitte says it is investigating the matter and is offering credit monitoring services to all PUA applicants for a year.

The state says there is no evidence of widespread data compromise.

Tags: 
coronavirus - unemployment
Unemployment compensation

Related Content

System To Pay Ohio's 1099, Self-Employed And Other Workers Finally Online

By May 12, 2020
A sign on a closed barbershop in Westerville. Hair stylists are among the workers who have been waiting to apply for benefits.
Karen Kasler

This morning brought long-awaited news for the self-employed, independent contractors and 1099 workers in Ohio – the system to pay them jobless benefits is live.

Only Half Of 1.1 Million Jobless Claims Have Been Paid - Why?

By May 11, 2020
A closed sign in a store near downtown Columbus
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Department Job and Family Services has paid more than $2 billion in unemployment claims to nearly 560,000 Ohioans since mid-March. But that’s only half of the 1.1 million claims that have been filed.

Ohio's Businesses Are Getting Ready To Reopen

By May 7, 2020
Vicki Warnecke, Olentangy Apparel
Dan Konik

Ohio’s retail businesses that were shut down as non-essential are being allowed to open Tuesday. And by the end of next week, many restaurants, bars and hair salons will also reopen. 