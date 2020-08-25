State Representative's Husband Running For Seat She Tried To Win In Primary

By 2 minutes ago

Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) lost a bitter battle for the Republican nomination for a Senate seat representing her southwest Ohio district. And under Ohio law, she can’t run for the post this November. But, she’s got another plan to defeat the representative who beat her in the primary. 

Keller says she and her husband, Kent Keller Sr., have been talking about the current corruption scandal that’s rocked the Statehouse, and about Rep. George Lang.

“We don’t want another crook, sitting in the Statehouse representing us and so that being the situation here in Butler County, my husband has decided to run as a write-in candidate," Keller says.

It would be a long shot for Kent Keller to win against Lang and Democrat Kathy Wyenandt though write-ins have won in primaries. Write in candidates have also filed to run against Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder, who is under indictment for bribery and racketeering. Householder remains on the ballot and will retain his seat if re-elected and if he’s not convicted. 

Tags: 
Kent Keller
Candice Keller
George Lang
Kathy Wyenandt
Ohio Senate seat

Related Content

Will Mask Mandates Work To Reduce Coronavirus In Ohio?

By Jul 13, 2020
Masks sewn by Sew-hio
Marian Jacques

12 Ohio counties are under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to wear masks in indoor spaces and outdoors in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. That order is meant to reduce coronavirus rates in areas of the state where the virus is raging out of control. But the mask mandate is being met with mixed reactions.

Ohio House Leader Says He Cannot Require Lawmakers To Wear Masks

By May 28, 2020
Speaker Householder speaks to reporters
Karen Kasler

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health director to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Lawmaker Reintroduces "Stand Your Ground" Self-Defense Bill

By Oct 24, 2019
Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) spoke at a pro-gun rally at the Statehouse in September.
Daniel Konik

A similar bill was introduced last year, after a veto fight with former Gov. John Kasich resulted in a stripped down version that eventually passed.

Ethics Complaint Filed Against State Lawmaker

By Jul 8, 2019
Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown)
Ohio Legislature

The Butler County Democratic Party wants the Joint Legislative Ethics Committee, the state panel that deals with ethical violation of lawmakers, to investigate Republican Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown), saying she potentially violated ethics rules by sponsoring a bill which would directly benefit an anti-abortion women’s health center she runs in southwest Ohio. 

Ethical Questions Raised About Crisis Pregnancy Center Tax Credit Bill And One Of Its Co-Sponsors

By Jul 3, 2019
State Rep. Candice Keller (R)
Ohio Legislature

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is criticizing a bill to give tax credits to people who donate to non-profit pregnancy crisis centers that steer women away from abortion. A co-sponsor of the bill operates one of the more than 100 centers around the state.