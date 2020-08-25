State Representative's Husband Running For Seat She Tried To Win In Primary

Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) lost a bitter battle for the Republican nomination for a Senate seat representing her southwest Ohio district. And under Ohio law, she can’t run for the post this November. But, she’s got another plan to defeat the representative who beat her in the primary.

Keller says she and her husband, Kent Keller Sr., have been talking about the current corruption scandal that’s rocked the Statehouse, and about Rep. George Lang.

“We don’t want another crook, sitting in the Statehouse representing us and so that being the situation here in Butler County, my husband has decided to run as a write-in candidate," Keller says.

It would be a long shot for Kent Keller to win against Lang and Democrat Kathy Wyenandt though write-ins have won in primaries. Write in candidates have also filed to run against Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder, who is under indictment for bribery and racketeering. Householder remains on the ballot and will retain his seat if re-elected and if he’s not convicted.