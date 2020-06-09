Thousands Of Jobless Ohioans Still Haven't Gotten Checks

By 10 minutes ago
  • The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services building in downtown Columbus.
    The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services building in downtown Columbus.
    Karen Kasler

The state has paid out more than $3.8 billion in unemployment benefits to over 683,000 Ohioans since mid-March, more than it’s ever paid out in a full year. And the state has paid $1.4 billion in federally funded pandemic unemployment assistance nearly 200,000 people who wouldn’t normally qualify for unemployment.

But there are still tens of thousands of jobless Ohioans who have yet to get a check.

94% of the more than 1.3 million claims filed since March 15 have been processed.  Less than 6% remain pending.

But Ohio Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall said 58,000 are still pending from last month, 7,000 from April, and 2400 from March – a total of 67,400 claims unpaid.

“Individuals’ claims that are still pending at this point in time reflect levels of complexity that require some really detailed expertise and interaction with our central claimants and we’re working through that,” Hall said.

Hall said many are interstate claims, and with so many states going through big numbers of claims, the whole process is backed up. She said identity and employer verification can be challenges too, especially since employment history has to go back 18 months.

Hall also noted that the number of people appealing rejections are up, though she says people who are denied traditional unemployment can immediately apply for pandemic unemployment assistance.

“Appeals absolutely are on an uptick. We have the staffing plan and the examination underway to address those," Hall said. "I will say on the customer side, though, there’s an opportunity to apply for PUA.”

ODJFS has said that no one has been denied unemployment for COVID-19 related reasons, such as lack of child care or health concerns. But the state is still evaluating its criteria for denials.

Tags: 
coronavirus - unemployment
unemployment
Kimberly Hall

Related Content

"Worker Protection Act" Proposed To Help Those Who Are At Risk From Working Conditions

By May 26, 2020
Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) at a press conference with other Ohio House Democrats in 2019.
Ohio House

As Ohio opens for business again, many workers have qualms about returning to their jobs. Some Democrats are proposing a bill they say will protect those workers.

ODJFS Takes Down "Fraud" Page, Says No Benefits Denied Because Of COVID-19

By May 26, 2020
A "closed" sign is posted on a closed duckpin bowling alley and bar in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

1.2 million Ohioans have filed jobless claims since mid-March. And as Ohio’s businesses reopen, workers are concerned about the availability of child care, the cleanliness of their workplaces and the safety of vulnerable family members as they go back to work. And the agency processing claims has seen that concern too.

Only Half Of 1.1 Million Jobless Claims Have Been Paid - Why?

By May 11, 2020
A closed sign in a store near downtown Columbus
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Department Job and Family Services has paid more than $2 billion in unemployment claims to nearly 560,000 Ohioans since mid-March. But that’s only half of the 1.1 million claims that have been filed.

April's Unemployment Rate Skyrockets, Sets All-Time Record

By May 22, 2020
"Closed" signs on the front of a restaurant in Bexley near downtown Columbus
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s unemployment rate nearly tripled in just a month and set a record as COVID-19 closures and the state’s stay at home order fully hit economic activity.