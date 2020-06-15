U.S. Supreme Court Recognizes Protections For LGBTQ Under Civil Rights Act

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled in favor of anti-discrimination protections for LGTBQ people in the workplace. Advocates in Ohio are celebrating the ruling but say there's still more work to be done.

The Supreme Court ruled that the protections against discrimination based on sex in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act should also be applied to "sexual orientation" and "gender identity." State Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) was among 15 attorneys general who joined President Donald Trump's administration opposing the case.

Alana Jochum, Equality Ohio executive director, says this ruling sends the message that the Supreme Court sees LGBTQ people.

"That our laws have protected and should be clearly interpreted to clearly protect LGBTQ folks across the country and that this is a human rights issue, not a partisan issue," says Jochum.

Jochum and other activists are still pushing for a bill called the Ohio Fairness Act, HB369 and SB11, to extend these protections to housing and public accommodations.

LGBTQ issues
Ohio Fairness Act

