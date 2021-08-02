LGBTQ issues

-
The bill to allow college athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness passed the Ohio House, but not before Republican lawmakers…
For the second time in less than a year, Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum)…
The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled in favor of anti-discrimination protections for LGTBQ people in the workplace. Advocates in Ohio are…
A bi-partisan bill would ban Ohio children under 18 from participating in so-called conversion therapy, the practice of trying to convert someone from gay…
The leader of minority Democrats in the Ohio House says when the new human resources handbook came out last month, it was missing the clause that provided…
Late on Friday, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost announced he’d join a U. S. Supreme Court case on whether federal civil rights laws protect LGBTQ…
Some events for teens involving drag queens at libraries in Ohio have been canceled after controversy. Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder…
A conservative Christian organization and a Catholic school have dropped their lawsuit against an Ohio city for its law protecting against LGBTQ…
Several people identifying as LGBT went before a Senate committee to tell their stories of discrimination. They want lawmakers to approve a bill that…
The Lyceum, a Catholic college preparatory school, is suing the city of South Euclid for its anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people. The…