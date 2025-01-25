Stephen Langel, Ideastream Public Media

Stephen Langel is a health reporter and producer at Ideastream Public Media, focusing on health coverage across 22 counties in Northeast Ohio. He previously served as bureau chief of the Columbus Jewish News; senior editor of the health policy academic journal, Health Affairs; staff reporter for Congress Now, a daily Congressional wire service for the Roll Call Capitol Hill paper; editor of FDANews, a trade press publication covering medical device policy and politics; and associate editor of Superfund Report, a trade press publication covering policy and politics regarding national Superfund and Brownfield contaminated waste sites.