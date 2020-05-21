Wedding Venues Say They Are Ready To Reopen

Wedding venues, banquet halls and large catering facilities can reopen June 1st. And some venues say they are ready to open now.

June is a popular month for weddings but Melissa Stroupe, sales and event manager for the Barn at Stratford in Delaware, says many of the celebrations booked for that month have been cancelled or postponed until a later date. She says her facility, which is a big source of funding for the Delaware County Historical Society, is prepared to open.

“Our space holds over 200 people. We can easily distance groupings of ten or less by distances of greater than six feet to accommodate social distancing and best practices for our clients," Stroupe says.

Stroupe says all of the staff, caterers and anyone who isn't a guest will be wearing masks inside the facility as well. She says there is a wedding booked at the facility for May 31st. State officials have said event centers cannot reopen until June 1st so that couple will have to wait until midnight to celebrate or book the event for a later date.

The state's new reopening recommendations call for event venues to follow protocols that are similar to those for restaurants – safe social distancing, sanitizing and employees wearing masks.