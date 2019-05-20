Workers' Comp Rebate Nearly Refunds Employer Premiums

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine tours Dynalab Electronics Manufacturing facility in Reynoldsburg.
    Gov. Mike DeWine tours Dynalab Electronics Manufacturing facility in Reynoldsburg.
    Dan Konik

A large rebate is likely in the future for about 200,000 employers in Ohio. The state’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation hopes to send $1.5 billion back to companies that pay premiums. 

The employers set to receive rebates include private businesses as well as local governments and school districts.

The $1.5 billion amounts to about 88% of employer premiums.

As Gov. Mike DeWine puts it, this becomes a near refund.

“The reason they can get a refund is because the BWC has done a good job in investing and this money is going to come directly back to companies. And for all of Ohioans it’s good news because when companies get this kind of money, this infusion of money they can create more jobs,” DeWine says.

The BWC has also approved a 20% cut in premiums, the largest reduction in 60 years.

DeWine attributes the savings and rate cuts to BWC safety programs.

The rebate is contingent on BWC board of directors approval.

Tags: 
BWC

Related Content

Workers' Compensation Requests More Investment In Safety, Wellness Programs

By Feb 26, 2019
Andy Chow

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is requesting an increase in its budget, saying it’s crucial to encouraging safety and wellness among workers while keeping employer rates down. 

DeWine Proposes Cuts, Increases in Workers' Comp Budget

By Feb 15, 2019
info.bwc.ohio.gov

Gov. Mike DeWine has submitted to state lawmakers what he hopes to see in the budget for a key agency – a budget that’s separate from the big statewide spending plan he’ll introduce next month.

Ohio Employers Likely To Get A Big Rebate

By Apr 24, 2018
Columbus, Ohio
Dan Konik

Employers could be getting a big rebate if the Board of Directors for the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation approves it. 