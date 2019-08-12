Yost Rejects Language For Energy Law Referendum

Opponents of Ohio's new energy law are rewriting language that they were going to take to voters to reject a nuclear power bailout. This comes after Attorney General Dave Yost denied their first attempt at summarizing the initiative.

Yost identified what he described as 21 inaccuracies in the summary language that holds a referendum on Ohio's new energy law, which gives nuclear power plants $150 million a year and creates subsides for two coal plants and solar farms.

Gene Pierce with the group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts says they will immediately start to rewrite the proposal.

"That addresses his concerns and get it back to him as soon as we can and continue the fight to repeal this terrible bill," says Pierce.

The group hopes to put the bailout law on the 2020 ballot.

Supporters of the new law say it saves jobs and retains nuclear power, which provides the state's largest amount of non-carbon emitting energy.