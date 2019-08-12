Yost Rejects Language For Energy Law Referendum

By 3 minutes ago
  • Perry Nuclear Power Plant
    Perry Nuclear Power Plant
    Dan Konik

Opponents of Ohio's new energy law are rewriting language that they were going to take to voters to reject a nuclear power bailout. This comes after Attorney General Dave Yost denied their first attempt at summarizing the initiative. 

Yost identified what he described as 21 inaccuracies in the summary language that holds a referendum on Ohio's new energy law, which gives nuclear power plants $150 million a year and creates subsides for two coal plants and solar farms.

Gene Pierce with the group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts says they will immediately start to rewrite the proposal.

"That addresses his concerns and get it back to him as soon as we can and continue the fight to repeal this terrible bill," says Pierce.

The group hopes to put the bailout law on the 2020 ballot.

Supporters of the new law say it saves jobs and retains nuclear power, which provides the state's largest amount of non-carbon emitting energy.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
energy bill referendum

Related Content

Nuclear Bailout Referendum Group Not Disclosing Backers Yet

By Jul 30, 2019
Ohio House meets on July 23 to concur with Senate changes to HB6, the energy bill, to send the legislation to Gov. Mike DeWine.
Andy Chow

The Ohio Attorney General is looking over referendum language filed by a group fighting the state’s new energy law. Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts says it's against the law that makes electric customers fund a bailout for nuclear plants and scraps successful green energy policies, but there's still no word on who’s backing this effort.

Group Takes First Step To Stop Ohio Nuclear Bailout

By Jul 29, 2019
Dan Konik

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts has filed its first round of signatures with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to hold a referendum on the law that bails out nuclear plants and scraps green energy policies.

Ohio’s New Energy Law: What You Should Know

By Jul 26, 2019
Andy Chow

Ohio legislators have passed new energy laws that affects everyone’s electric bills and change the state’s course on green energy policies. But it can be easy to get bogged down by all the information contained in the bill, here's a breakdown.