'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2021 Year in Review
© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
10 year old rape victim gets abortion in Indiana
Police verify case of a child rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana
Jo Ingles
Columbus police say the 10-year-old victim went to Indiana for an abortion after Ohio's six-week abortion ban went into effect.
