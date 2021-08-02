Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
134th General Assembly
Government/Politics
Cupp Elected Ohio House Speaker For 134th General Assembly
Andy Chow
,
State lawmakers selected Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) to continue serving as speaker of the Ohio House. Cupp laid out a blue print of how he wants the next two…
Listen
•
0:52