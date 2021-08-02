20 week abortion ban

-
An Ohio Senate committee has paved the way for the two controversial bills to hit the chamber floor tomorrow. Both would put restrictions on doctors…
-
Gov. John Kasich made a somewhat surprising statement this week about a pair of abortion related bills from last year’s lame duck session – one he signed…
-
Abortion is always a contentious issue at the Statehouse. This year was no exception, as abortion ban bills took front and center stage amid the backdrop…
-
Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a controversial abortion bill that would have banned abortion at six weeks into a pregnancy. But he signed another abortion…
-
About 50 activists demonstrated around the Statehouse yesterday, hoping to send a message to Gov. John Kasich about two newly passed abortion bans.…
-
The Ohio Legislature has passed the second abortion bill this week. It bans abortion at 20 weeks of gestation. The ban, which is thought to prevent…
-
There’s been a flurry of activity at the Statehouse, as the Senate and House move through many pieces of legislation before the year ends and there are…
-
Backers of the so-called “heartbeat bill”, the legislation that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, are putting pressure on state…