The US Census Bureau says more people under 24 voted in Ohio last year than in the last few midterm elections. But younger Ohioans still aren’t voting in…
There were some surprises buried in the results of the 2018 election, many of them for Democrats, who lost the five big statewide executive offices. And…
The results for a razor close central Ohio Senate seat have flipped after officials counted the remaining provisional and absentee ballots. The race is…
Winners from the November election have been moving ahead toward the offices they’ll occupy in January. But one group is prepared to lose a lot when the…
This month’s election results are still unofficial, and the process to close out the 2018 midterms starts this weekend.There are more than 115,000…
Ohio’s incoming Secretary of State is taking some heat over one of the people he picked to co-chair his transition team – Ken Blackwell, who’s been…
The Green Party and the Libertarian Party of Ohio appear to be on the verge of no longer being recognized as minor parties, based on the results of last…
Gov.-elect Mike DeWine and incoming Secretary of State Frank LaRose have announced their transition teams – the people who will help set policy, personnel…
One of the three Democrats who won statewide in Ohio last week, U. S. Senator Sherrod Brown, says he’s thinking about his next step - maybe running for…
The maps of Ohio’s 2018 election results for governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer look a lot like the 2016 Ohio results…