2018 Year In Review

This was the year Ohio saw a dramatic tone shift when it comes to gun policies, with Gov. John Kasich positioning himself against the Legislature. For…
Lawmakers couldn't get the votes to overturn Gov. John Kasich's veto of a bill banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. But Kasich signed…
It was a big year for the Ohio Supreme Court, with decisions on abortion, the death penalty and bobbleheads, and the final blow to what had been the…
In between campaigning and legislating, state lawmakers also found themselves in the middle of some high profile drama and scandal in 2018. News that the…
Several high-profile bills made their way through the Ohio House and Senate after years of stalemate. However, there were still many other hot button…
Controversial bills involving abortion, gun rights, and pay raises for elected officials passed by lawmakers during the lame duck session. But those are…