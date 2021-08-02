2020 presidential election

-
Several elected officials in Ohio have condemned the mob of pro-Trump extremists that stormed the U.S. Capitol building. State leaders, including Gov.…
The results of the 2020 vote in Ohio have been officially certified as the highest turnout ever. Nearly three quarters of all registered voters cast…
Ohio’s Republican attorney general wants the US Supreme Court to overturn a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling extending the deadline for absentee ballots…
President-elect Joe Biden won his race to the White House without carrying several battleground states, including Ohio. That means for the first time in…
As other states continue to tally the votes in the presidential race, President Donald Trump is making unfounded statements about widespread fraud that…
While Ohio's election results show a big win for President Donald Trump, leaders are voicing their support for other states as they continue to count…
President Donald Trump winning Ohio by 8-points over his Democratic challenger two elections in a row has strategists wondering if Ohio is now a solidly…
Ohio Republicans are claiming a Donald Trump victory in the state with more than 5.6 million votes cast and counted. The unofficial results are showing…
Ohio may not be the battleground state it usually is in a presidential election, since the national focus is likely to be on Pennsylvania. But Ohio’s…
Though a record 3.4 million Ohioans cast ballots early by mail or in person, among those standing in lines to vote on election day was Republican Gov.…