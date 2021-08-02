2020 Year In Review

-
At the beginning of the year, few had heard of coronavirus. At the end of this year, it’s hard to avoid hearing mention of it. This year’s pandemic has…
The pandemic slowed down work at the Statehouse in 2020. But lawmakers did pass bills that make it easier for Ohioans to get health care, make it easier…
A year ago, 2020 looked like it was going to be another busy election year in Ohio. But with the pandemic crowding out most other news and keeping…
The Ohio General Assembly has wrapped up one of the most tumultuous years in state history, with a pandemic, economic downturn, and bribery scandal all…
The Ohio House finished the bulk of its work with the Republican speaker saying the chamber will not take any action on HB6. The sweeping energy law that…